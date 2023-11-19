ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibitory orders imposed during Mayoral elections in Ballari

November 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Exercising his powers conferred on him under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) 1973, Ballari Deputy Commissioner and District Executive Magistrate Prasant Kumar Misra has issued prohibitory orders around the office of the Ballari City Corporation during the Mayoral elections in Ballari scheduled on November 28.

In a media note released on Sunday, Mr. Mishra has said that the prohibitory orders have been issued to ensure free and fair Mayoral elections in Ballari.

As per the orders, carrying water bottles, matchboxes, lighters, lethal weapons, firearms, explosives and any other items that might harm others has been banned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The orders have also made it clear that organising processions, bike rallies and lunch/dinner parties and raising slogans and singing songs to celebrate the victory of the Mayoral candidates have been banned on the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US