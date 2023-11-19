HamberMenu
Prohibitory orders imposed during Mayoral elections in Ballari

November 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Exercising his powers conferred on him under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) 1973, Ballari Deputy Commissioner and District Executive Magistrate Prasant Kumar Misra has issued prohibitory orders around the office of the Ballari City Corporation during the Mayoral elections in Ballari scheduled on November 28.

In a media note released on Sunday, Mr. Mishra has said that the prohibitory orders have been issued to ensure free and fair Mayoral elections in Ballari.

As per the orders, carrying water bottles, matchboxes, lighters, lethal weapons, firearms, explosives and any other items that might harm others has been banned.

The orders have also made it clear that organising processions, bike rallies and lunch/dinner parties and raising slogans and singing songs to celebrate the victory of the Mayoral candidates have been banned on the day.

