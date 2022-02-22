Prohibitory orders for two more days in Shivamogga

Localities under Doddapete, Tunga Nagar and Kote Police Station limits had been considered as sensitive areas

Women walk through a deserted market in Shivamogga when prohibitory orders were in force, on February 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has said prohibitory orders would be in place in Shivamogga city up to Friday morning and schools and colleges would remain closed till then.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, considering the incidents of violence that took place early morning on Tuesday as well, the administration had decided to extend the prohibitory orders for two more days. As per the earlier order, the prohibitory orders were in place until Wednesday morning.

The officer said the localities under Doddapete, Tunga Nagar and Kote Police Station limits had been considered as sensitive area.

Violence

Three autorickshaws and two bikes were set on fire in Tunga Nagar Police limits early morning on Tuesday. The incidents have been reported in Tipu Nagar and Korama Keri localities. Unknown miscreants burnt the vehicles.

The Tunga Nagar police have booked three cases with regard to the violence.