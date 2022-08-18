Prohibitory orders extended till tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has issued an order extending the prohibitory orders until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

As per the earlier order, the prohibitory orders were in place up to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Schools and colleges will function normally. All commercial establishments are allowed to function up to 9 p.m. The movement of two-wheelers is banned between 9 p.m. and 5.30 a.m. Pillion riders are banned on two-wheelers. This rule does not apply to women and those aged above 40.