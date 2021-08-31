Prohibitory orders extended till September 13

Bengaluru

31 August 2021 21:48 IST

Prohibitory orders in the city have been extended till midnight of September 13. While the night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the assembly of more than four people will be restricted in public places. However, bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that though the number of COVID-19 positive cases are falling, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions to prevent danger to human life and health and also maintain public peace. Any violations of this order will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC, the order said.

