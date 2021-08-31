Karnataka

Prohibitory orders extended till September 13

Prohibitory orders in the city have been extended till midnight of September 13. While the night curfew will remain in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., the assembly of more than four people will be restricted in public places. However, bus stands, metro stations, railway stations and airports are exempted from the order.

In the order issued on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that though the number of COVID-19 positive cases are falling, it is considered appropriate to impose certain restrictions to prevent danger to human life and health and also maintain public peace. Any violations of this order will be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and also under Section 188 of the IPC, the order said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 9:50:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/prohibitory-orders-extended-till-september-13/article36210364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY