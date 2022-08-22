Prohibitory orders extended in Shivamogga

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 22, 2022 20:19 IST

The Shivamogga district administration has extended the prohibitory orders in the limits of three police station limits in Shivamogga city until 6 a.m. on August 26.

Additional DC Nagendra F. Honnalli, issued the order on Monday, extending the prohibitory orders in the areas that fall under Kote, Doddapete and Tunga Nagar police stations as per Section 144 of the CrPC. As per the previous order, prohibitory orders were in place in Shivamogga taluk up to Tuesday morning.

The order prohibits the gathering of five or more than five people in public places, taking out processions, protests, carrying lethal weapons and explosives.

