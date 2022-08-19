Prohibitory orders extended in Shivamogga

Restriction on pillion riders on bikes lifted

Policemen deployed at A.A. Circle and adjacent areas in Shivamogga on August 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Shivamogga district administration has extended the prohibitory orders in the city until 6 am on August 23. As per the earlier the order, the prohibitory orders were in place until 6 a.m. on Saturday (August 20).

The restrictions imposed on pillion riders on two-wheelers have been lifted. All commercial establishments are allowed to function up to 10 p.m.

Deputy Commssioner R. Selvamani issued the order extending the prohibitory orders on Friday evening after holding a peace meeting.

The prohibitory orders have been in force in Shivamogga taluk since August 15 evening, when clashes broke out over putting up a poster of V.D. Savarkar at A.A. Circle in the city.