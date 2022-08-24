Prohibitory orders enforced in Kodagu, additional forces deployed

ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibitory orders have been clamped on Kodagu for four days from Wednesday and security has been beefed up in sensitive areas across the district, even after the Congress and the BJP cancelled their respective political rallies scheduled to be held in Madikeri on August 26.

Senior police officials, including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar and Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, are camping in the district to oversee the security arrangements while 15 KSRP platoons and 25 DAR platoons have been deployed to ensure law and order across Kodagu.

Checkposts had been erected at entry points leading to Kodagu from Kerala, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, and Hassan. “We have kept a vigil at checkposts on the roads leading to Kodagu, but have ensured that it does not hamper flow of tourists,” said Mr. Pawar. A flag march will be held on Thursday morning in Madikeri.

In view of a threat to law and order in the communally-sensitive Kodagu from the political rallies by rival political parties, the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 35 of Karnataka Police Act from 6 a.m. of August 24 to 6 p.m. on August 27. Sale of liquor too had been banned from midnight of August 24 to midnight of August 26.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the Congress was putting off its proposed ‘Madikeri Chalo’ programme to lay siege to the office of Superintendent of Kodagu district police on August 26 in view of the prohibitory orders, BJP leader in Kodagu Robin Devaiah too said the party had postponed its ‘Jana Jagruthi’ convention scheduled for the same day.

The Congress had given a call for the programme citing a security lapse after black flags were shown and eggs were hurled at Mr. Siddaramaiah’s car during his recent visit to Kodagu to assess the rain damage. They were protesting against his remarks on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar. The BJP leaders had announced a the convention to coincide with the Congress’ programme.