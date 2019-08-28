Prohibitory orders come to an end, as life in Lingsugur town is normal

Lingsugur town in Raichur district which witnessed tension after an alleged derogatory post on social media on Tuesday returned to normality even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC came to an end.

The authorities had imposed prohibitory orders from 6 p.m. on August 25 to till 6 p.m. on August 27 to bring peace back after a group of around 200 people staged a protest outside a police station and a few started throwing stones at KSRTC buses and a police vehicle demanding immediate action against the accused Syed Bin Ahmed who posted a photo of Tipu Sultan, while causing insult to Chhtrapati Shivaji, Maharshi Valmiki and Sangolli Rayanna. The police, who took immediate action to arrest the accused, brought the situation under control.

Later, following a request by police, the higher authorities concerned imposed prohibitory orders which came to an end at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two buses belonging to KSRTC and a police vehicle were damaged in stone-throwing and the police registered five cases and arrested 12 persons, including Syed Bin Ahmed in connection with the incident. Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy said that prohibitory orders have been revoked after the town returned to normality. He said that no further arrests have been made.