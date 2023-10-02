Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga City Corporation limits

October 02, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the Shivamogga City Corporation limits with effect from Sunday midnight.

Earlier, the district administration had clamped the prohibitory orders in Ragi Gudda and Shantinagar localities following violence in the area on Sunday evening. However, late in the night, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani issued an order extending the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, across the city.

The administration has also deployed policemen and RAF companies in the localities. Several people, allegedly responsible for the incidents, had been taken into custody.

‘Measures needed to ensure harmony’

Reacting to the incidents, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra stressed the need for efforts to ensure harmony among communities in the city. “During a religious event, there was stone-pelting and attempts to attack houses that belonged to a particular community. Whoever committed the crime, irrespective of their religious identity, should act. The SP himself has faced the miscreants who tried to disturb peace and brought the situation under control,” he said.

The MP said, “We need to look for efforts to ensure peace and harmony permanently. We cannot ensure law and order by deploying police all through the year. This will not resolve the issue. Both the officers and elected representatives have to work together and find ways to ensure harmony in the city.”