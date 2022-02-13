Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges in Mysuru city till Feb. 28

The Mysuru city police have imposed prohibitory orders within 200 metres of schools and colleges from 6 a.m. on February 14 to 10 p.m. on February 28.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta said the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr. PC) would be applicable to all schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

With schools set to reopen for classes I to X from February 14, the police said the prohibitory orders had been imposed to enforce that Karnataka High Court’s ruling in the case relating to wearing of hijabs and saffron shawls.

“Except students and school-related staff, no outsiders are allowed to come and gather near the schools,” said Mr. Chandragupta.

The ban orders had been declared not only to ensure that no trouble was caused to students, but also as a precautionary measure against any threat to law and order. All types of gatherings, protests, or processions within 200 metres of the educational institutions had been banned, said the order. Any violation of the prohibitory orders would be dealt with seriously, the police warned.