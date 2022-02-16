Prohibitory orders around schools, colleges in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has issued an order clamping prohibitory orders in 200 metres around all primary and high schools, pre-university and degree colleges in the district up to 6 p.m. on February 23. The order came into effect at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

As per Section 144 of the CrPC, a gathering of more than five people in the restricted area had been prohibited. People are barred from carrying lethal weapons, explosives and conducting meetings in the area.

The administration took this decision in the wake of protests over restrictions on students wearing the hijab. On Wednesday, there were incidents of students and parents protesting in front of colleges demanding that their children be allowed to attend classes wearing the hijab.