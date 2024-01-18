ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibitory orders around Kalaburagi Airport for PM’s visit today

January 18, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the Kalaburagi Airport at 9.35 a.m. on his way to Solapur in Maharashtra on Friday. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled stopover at Kalaburagi Airport on his way to and from Solapur and to Bengaluru on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum has imposed prohibitory orders in and around Kalaburagi Airport between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the order issued on Wednesday, Ms. Taranum has specifically mentioned the ban on drones and drone cameras in an area of 10 km radii around the airport on Friday.

As per the tentative schedule, Mr. Modi will arrive in Kalaburagi Airport in a special flight at about 9.35 a.m. on Friday and leave in a helicopter for Solapur in Maharashtra at about 9.40 a.m.

After attending the scheduled programme there, he will again arrive in the helicopter at Kalaburagi Airport at about 1 p.m. and leave for Bengaluru in a special aircraft at 1.05 p.m.

