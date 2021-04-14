Prohibitory order passed

Raichur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate R. Venkatesh Kumar has passed an order under section 144 of Cr.PC imposing prohibition in Maski Assembly Constituency between 6 a.m. on Thursday and midnight on Sunday in view of the bypolls there. The order prevents gathering of five and more people in a public place.

In a release on Wednesday, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar stated that to ensure peace, fair and proper byelections in Maski constituency, the prohibitory order has been passed. “People should follow the order and election guidelines issued. Legal action will be taken against violators,” he added.