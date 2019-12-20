Progressive outfits to project protests as ‘people’s issue’

Wary of the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) becoming a “Muslim issue”, progressive organisations in Mysuru have begun working on broadbasing the movement by reaching out to other communities.

Save Constitution Committee, comprising of progressive, left and farmers’ organisations, is trying to convince people that the controversial pieces of legislation is a threat to people from all sections of society, particularly the poor and weaker sections, cutting across religious divides.

Amid efforts by a section of BJP leaders to project the agitation as a “Muslim issue” by blaming the community for the violence during the protests, the committee is trying to convince the “passive” communities on the need to join the movement.

Fears have also been expressed of the agitation losing its focus and spinning out of control if it were to be communalised. “It is important to keep the agitation secular,” said Shabbir Mustafa, a member of the committee. “We believe that that this agitation should not be projected as a Muslim issue. It’s a people’s issue,” said Chandrashekar Meti.

Ugra Narasimhe Gowda, Swaraj India leader who is part of the committee, said that a large number of poor and illiterate people, particularly from the rural areas, besides nomads and tribals will also be hit along with Muslims and Dalits.

The committee has rescheduled its protest at Town Hall in Mysuru on December 24 after its original demonstration scheduled for Thursday had to be put off in the view of the imposition of prohibitory orders by the police.

Mr Meti said the committee does not wish to align with political parties like the Congress and the JD(S), besides the SDPI. The committee said leaders of the other political parties will not be allowed to share the stage at the protest event. “They can join, but they will not be allowed to share the dais,” said another member.