Progressive organisations take out rally in support of Palestine 

October 20, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of progressive organisations staging a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Members of progressive organisations staging a demonstration in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Kalaburagi district unit of Pragatipara Sanghatanegala Okkoota, a consortium of progressive organisations, took out a rally in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas militants.

Activists K. Neela, Meenakshi Bali, M.B. Sajjan, Arjun Bhadre, R.K. Hudgi, Prabhu Khanapure, Shanta Ghanti, and Maruti Gokhale submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India stating that killing of innocent civilians in Gaza and cutting off the supplies of essentials items is a crime against humanity. Hamas killing innocent Israelis and taking hostages is a crime and must also be condemned, it stated.

The United Nations Security Council must peacefully resolve the issue and the violence between Israel and Palestine must be brought to an end, they said.

