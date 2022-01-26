Progress, development brisk despite pandemic, says Minister

At R-Day event, Somashekar lists welfare measures undertaken

The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said here on Wednesday that development works were being given emphasis alongside with measures to combat the pandemic.

He was speaking during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations after unfurling the National Flag and reviewing the parade at the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds.

The Minister said the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mysuru district has covered 88 per cent of the total eligible population and all efforts were being made to combat the pandemic. While the first dose coverage of the vaccination was 100 per cent of the population, the second dose had been administered to 88 per cent of the eligible population and there was no dearth of vaccines anywhere in the district. Booster doses were also being administered to the frontline workers and others eligible..

Drawing attention to the surge in cases, the Minister said the administration was fully prepared to handle any eventuality arising from the third wave but urged the public to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks and ensuring social distancing in public places.

Mr. Somashekar said notwithstanding the fight against the pandemic, the government had not ignored development and the district was making brisk progress on various fronts.

He said under the Jal Jeevan Mission 5.15 lakh families in rural areas will receive piped drinking water of whom 73,561 families have already been covered. Under MGNREGA 2,167 water bodies will be revived and will also help generate jobs in rural areas and so far 547 lakes have already been revived under the scheme..

Under the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits, 158 housing units were being constructed for the benefit of permanent staff employed as pourakarmikas for which ₹.22.58 crore has been earmarked. The Government has approved ₹377.60 crore for taking up infrastructure development works under MUDA layouts as a one-time measure. It has also cleared the high-rise apartment project of MUDA under which 1960 housing units will be constructed at a cost of Rs.452 crore, he added.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 256 gram panchayats in the district will receive funds towards infrastructure development for solid waste management, said Mr.Somashekar.

He said within the city three additional solid waste management plants have been approved of which civil works were gathering pace at Kesare and Rayanakere plants. The project to clear the legacy waste of over 3 lakh tones at Vidyaranyapuram was in the process of being finalised..

Earlier, the Mminister reviewed the parade presented by the police and other units that included the City Armed Reserve, the District Armed Reserve, KSRP, RPF, CISF, Women’s Police Traffic Police etc. The Republic Day celebration was however barred for the general public and schoolchildren in view of the pandemic. Tanvir Sait, G.T. Deve Gowda, L.. Nagendra, MLAs; Mayor Sunanda Palanethra; and senior officials of the district administration were among those present.