Programme to promote GI products organised

May 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A capacity-building programme on promoting GI products was organised in Mysuru on Friday.

A capacity-building programme on promoting GI products was organised in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A capacity-building programme for promoting GI products was organised in Mysuru on Friday. The Ministry of Commerce, under the initiative of Geographical Indicator Tag, organised the programme with the support from the District Industries Center and the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative focused on promoting exports of agarbathi, silk, silk logo, traditional paintings, sandalwood oil and soap, jasmine, betel leaf, sweets, rosewood inlay and others.

Senior officials from the Additional DGFT, Bengaluru, DIC Mysuru and Handicrafts Service Centre, MCCI, FIEO, MSME addressed and interacted with the participants.

