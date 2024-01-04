ADVERTISEMENT

Programme to mark 19th anniversary of Gangubai Hangal music institution in Hubballi on Sunday

January 04, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Students of vocalist Gangubai Hangal Sangeet Vidyalay, Hubballi, will present vocal and instrumental concerts in Hubballi on Sunday, during the 19th anniversary of the music institution.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, vocalist Vaishnavi Hangal said that the anniversary programme will be held at D.S. Karki Kannada Bhavan at 5 p.m. on that day and Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai will be the chief guest.

Students from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mumbai will perform during the event, she said.

After the performances by students, Vaishnavi Hangal will present a vocal concert. She will be accompanied by Manukumar Hiremath on the tabla and Vinod Patil on the harmonium.

