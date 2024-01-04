GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Programme to mark 19th anniversary of Gangubai Hangal music institution in Hubballi on Sunday

January 04, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Students of vocalist Gangubai Hangal Sangeet Vidyalay, Hubballi, will present vocal and instrumental concerts in Hubballi on Sunday, during the 19th anniversary of the music institution.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, vocalist Vaishnavi Hangal said that the anniversary programme will be held at D.S. Karki Kannada Bhavan at 5 p.m. on that day and Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai will be the chief guest.

Students from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mumbai will perform during the event, she said.

After the performances by students, Vaishnavi Hangal will present a vocal concert. She will be accompanied by Manukumar Hiremath on the tabla and Vinod Patil on the harmonium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.