Programme to deliver Revenue Dept. records launched

The drive to deliver Revenue Department records to people concerned on their doorstep was launched in Hassan on Saturday. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda took part in a programme organised to mark the launch of the drive at Tejur in Hassan taluk.

Mr. Preetham Gowda saidpeople need not go to the offices to get their documents. The staff of the department would deliver them. This would help lakhs of families across the State.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said more than 2.21 lakh documents would be delivered to people spread over 2,600 villages in the district. Those who could not get the documents in the two-day drive, would get them from the respective Nada Kacheri from March 21 to 26. The people should make use of this drive, he said.

Additional DC Kavita Rajaram, Assistant Commissioner B.A.Jagadish and others were present on the occasion.