Programme on scientific attitude in Yadgir on Sunday

August 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Jnana Vignan Committee has organised a programme celebrating National Scientific Temper Day in Yadgir on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, district president of the organisation S.S. Nayak said that creating awareness among people about scientific temper is the prime concern of the organisation.

“Shanataveera Guru Murugharajendra Swami of Khasa Mutt in Gurmitkal will preside over the programme while Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela will inaugurate the event. Noted author and thinker Vishwaradhya Satyampet will give a special lecture and Maya Nayak will be the chief guest,”  Dr. Nayak said.

