Programme on reading out the Preamble of the Constitution held in Mysuru

September 15, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

A large number of students read out the Preamble of the Constitution at a programme held at Oval Grounds in Mysuru on Friday as part of the International Day of Democracy.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor G. Roopa, and other senior officials of the district administration were presented when the students of various schools and colleges read out the Preamble of the Constitution after Mr. Rajendra.

As part of the programme organised by the Mysuru District Administration and Social Welfare Department, the gathering of students formed three words Bharathada (India’s) Samvidhana (Constitution) Peethike (Preamble) and a pen nib at Oval Grounds amid a rectangle boundary.

The State government had recently decided to make the students read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution in all schools and colleges on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy.

It may be recalled here that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while inaugurating the new premises of Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s Mysuru branch recently, had emphasized the need for a student to follow secular principles and eschew casteism. Hence, he said the State government had planned to make the students read out the Preamble of the Constitution on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy.

Meanwhile, MLA representing Chamaraja assembly constituency K. Harish Gowda, who presided over the event, said there was need for everybody to adopt the values of the Constitution in their everyday life to build an equal and just society.

On the occasion, he recalled the efforts put in by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to put together a Constitution that fostered equality among the people of the country. He should schools and colleges should mandatorily teach the Constitutional values to the students.

Mr. Gowda also cautioned the gathering against possible attempts to change the Constitution and emphasized the need to save the same.

MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly segment Tanveer Sait called upon the students to make use of the library facilities in their respective institutions to read the Constitution. Students should take up the task of building the nation right from their homes, he said.

Mr. Sait called upon the people to set aside religious and linguistic differences and live with equality and peace to build a peaceful and democratic India.

