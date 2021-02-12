Programme launched to improve SSLC pass percentage in Kalaburagi

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

KALABURAGI

12 February 2021 00:58 IST

Dharam Singh Foundation comes out with Akshara Avishkar Mission 100

In an effort to improving pass percentage of SSLC students in Kalaburagi district, the Dharam Singh Foundation has launched a programme titled Akshara Avishkar Mission 100, according to Ajay Singh, Jewargi MLA and Chief Whip of the Congress in Legislative Assembly.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Dr. Singh explained that a team comprising education experts and retired professors will lead the Akshara Avishkar Mission 100 programme, under which teachers have been instructed to adopt a certain number of students who have learning difficulties and to impart them remedial teaching.

Dr. Singh said that a team led by retired professor R. Nagarajaiah will train teachers and guide them to classify students in all the 79 schools in Jewargi taluk.

Teachers will further classify students into three grades — fast learners, average learners and slow learners.

The team will help teachers to identify slow learners in each class and conduct special classes to help improve their academic performance and ensure that they face the examinations confidently.

Initially, the foundation will launch the programme in Jewargi taluk on a pilot basis and it will be extended across the district.

And, even Kalyana Karnataka region can be covered in the academic years that follow. Of the 79 schools, 42 are government high schools, ni-ne aided high sch-ools, four residential schools and 24 are unaided sch-ools. The Akshara Avishkar Mission team has conducted a survey and classified these schools into three categories — 25 schools as grade A, 20 schools as grade B and 10 schools as grade C.

Subject experts will conduct training for 350 teachers in Jewargi taluk and bring the taluk to the top position in pass percentage by the next academic year.

Prof. Nagarajaiah, sharing his experience, asserted that if the programme is expanded across Kalaburagi district, the district will be in the top 10 ranks in SSLC results in the coming three years.