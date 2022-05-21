Programme held to create awareness on lupus 

Patients suffering from lupus, an auto-immune disease, shared their experiences at an awareness programme organised by Manipal Hospital in Mysuru recently.

According to a statement here, the awareness programme was a patient-focused event to increase awareness about the disease among affected individuals and people having similar symptoms.

“In this disease, the body’s immune system affects the skin, kidney, heart, blood cells and lungs. It can be managed with medication, but cannot be cured. Many patients came forward and shared their journey with lupus,” the statement said.

Lakshmi (name changed), a 34-year-old patient, spoke about how she developed swelling in her legs and gradually developed wounds because of lupus. She was unable to perform her daily activities and had to face severe pain.

Another patient was an 8-year-old school girl, who had been deprived of her childhood fun of playing outdoors. “On exposure to sun, she developed skin rashes and swollen joints and was unable to lift her shoulders. She was diagnosed and initiated on treatment on time and now leads a normal life with minimal medical, but hides from sunlight,” the statement said. Doctors too had requested the headmistress not to expose the girl to beaming sun.

Dr. Sangeetha, consultant rheumatologist at Manipal Hospital in Mysuru, gave an overview of the disease. “Lupus is caused due to disrupted immune system attacking the body’s own cells,” she said while educating the patients about the consequences of neglecting the systems that may affect other organs in the body and lead to life-threatening conditions.

A statement issued by the hospital said lupus can be genetic, but early detection and treatment helps in management of the disease.

A thorough understanding of the disease may help people manage it well and increase their life expectancy, the statement added.