ADVERTISEMENT

Profit, a tough nut to crack for groundnut vendors at Kadalekai Parishe

December 11, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Apart from a dip in business, groundnut farmers, many of whom had come to the Parishe to sell their crop, said that the lack of rainfall this year also affected the quality of the groundnuts

Navya Naveli,Surabhi Gorebal

Kadalekai Parishe on Bull Temple Road was formally inaugurated on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Although they arrived at the annual Kadalekai Parishe (groudnut fair) in the hopes of making profits, the groundnut vendors at the extravagant cultural fair reported that they saw a dip in business this year. The Parishe was formally inaugurated on Monday, but Bull Temple Road was thronged by visitors during the weekend.

Rajaram, a groundnut seller from Ramachandrapura, said: “This year’s profit is significantly lower. While last year I earned ₹5,000, this year I am struggling to even make ₹4,000. I bought groundnuts from the farmers for ₹160 per kg and selling them at ₹50 for 200 gm.”

Lakshmi A., vendor from Mallasandra, said: “I am selling groundnuts at ₹50 per litre; the price has remained the same as last year. People come here for the Kadalekai Parishe but indulge more at food stalls and buying clothes. Groundnut sales have not picked up this year. I anticipated this event for a month, but the profit falls short of last year’s.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the customers have their own problems with purchasing groundnuts at the fair. S Nagaraja, a 73-year-old resident of Jayanagar, said: “Most of the good groundnuts are taken by the oil companies and different manufacturers. This is why people are hesitant to buy groundnuts from vendors.”

Apart from a dip in business, groundnut farmers, many of whom had come to the Parishe to sell their crop, said that the lack of rainfall this year also affected the quality of the groundnuts. Along with farmers and sellers from Karnataka, the fair also had farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US