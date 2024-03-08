Proficiency test in Indian languages: Workshop begins at CIIL Mysuru

March 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

A 15-day online workshop on Preparation of Proficiency Tests in Indian Languages for the teachers and research scholars began at NTS-I, CIILhere.

Pankaj Dwivedi, officer-in-charge, National Testing Service-India (NTS-I) of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru inaugurated the workshop on the preparation of Proficiency Test Papers and Items in Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali, Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Maithili, Odia, Santali, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Marathi, and Sindhi.

The workshop will take place from March 7 to 21 for the Assistant Professors, Lecturers, Assistant Teachers and Research Scholars, who are engaged in the teaching and research in the concerned language, literature and linguistics in various institutions, universities and colleges across the country.

In the workshop, the participants will develop question items for testing the basic language skills -listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW), a release said here.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Dwivedi briefed about the objectives of the workshop and highlighted the importance of proficiency tests and their importance in the teaching-learning process. Further, he emphasised on LSRW skills.

He said being fully proficient in a language requires appropriate use of all the four language domains—listening, speaking, reading, and writing (LSRW)—for a variety of purposes, in a variety of situations, with a variety of audiences.

The NTS-I faculties namely Pankaj Dwivedi, Biresh Kumar, Abdul Halim, R. Shakuntala, Amit Kumar Jha, Ancy Thomas, K.S. Raghavan, N. Kashyap, Albina Narzary, and Basudha Raje will train the participants in various academic and technical sessions at the workshop.

Pankaj Dwivedi is coordinating the workshop. Prof. Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL, Mysuru is the overall patron of the programme.

As many as 156 Assistant Professors, Lecturers, Teachers, and Research Scholars, who are engaged in teaching and research in Assamese, Bodo, Manipuri, Nepali, Dogri, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Urdu, Maithili, Odia, Santali, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Marathi, and Sindhi (language, literature and linguistics) from various education institutions, universities and colleges of the country are participating in the workshop.

