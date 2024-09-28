ADVERTISEMENT

Professors honoured with Satish Dhawan Award

Published - September 28, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Jayashree Agarkhed, a professor at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, a professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, a professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi, and Jayashree Agarkhed, a professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi were honoured with the prestigious Prof. Satish Dhawan Award for Engineers for 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over the award in the presence of eminent scientist Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju, IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan, former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar, Science and Technology Department Secretary Ekroop Caur and other dignitaries at simple programme held on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The award instituted by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology to encourage engineers and scientists aged under 50 who have made outstanding contributions in engineering and earth sciences carried a purse of ₹1,00,000, a memento and a citation.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and VTU Kalaburagi Regional Centre Director Basavaraj Gadgay, HKE Society Chairman Shashil Namoshi, Vice-president Raja Bhimalli, Secretary Uday Chincholi, Joint Secretary Kailash Patil and PDA Engineering College Principal Siddarama Patil congratulated Ms. Chikte and Ms. Agarkhed for their remarkable achievement. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US