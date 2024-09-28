GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Professors honoured with Satish Dhawan Award

Published - September 28, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Jayashree Agarkhed, a professor at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Jayashree Agarkhed, a professor at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, a professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, a professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi, being honoured with Prof. Satish Dhawan Award at IISc in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shubhangi Digamber Chikte, a professor at the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi, and Jayashree Agarkhed, a professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and Engineering at PDA College of Engineering in Kalaburagi were honoured with the prestigious Prof. Satish Dhawan Award for Engineers for 2022.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over the award in the presence of eminent scientist Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju, IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan, former chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A.S. Kiran Kumar, Science and Technology Department Secretary Ekroop Caur and other dignitaries at simple programme held on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The award instituted by the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology to encourage engineers and scientists aged under 50 who have made outstanding contributions in engineering and earth sciences carried a purse of ₹1,00,000, a memento and a citation.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar and VTU Kalaburagi Regional Centre Director Basavaraj Gadgay, HKE Society Chairman Shashil Namoshi, Vice-president Raja Bhimalli, Secretary Uday Chincholi, Joint Secretary Kailash Patil and PDA Engineering College Principal Siddarama Patil congratulated Ms. Chikte and Ms. Agarkhed for their remarkable achievement. 

