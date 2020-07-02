Karnataka

Professor placed under suspension

The State government has placed S.M. Sridhar Rao, a professor from Government Ayurvedic Medical College, under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

He was among those who were deputed to work in the COVID-19 Care Centre at GKVK.

“It has been noted that out of those who were deputed, Dr. Rao failed to report at the GKVK COVID-19 Care Centre. This amounts to dereliction of duty, especially when the government is using most of the medical resources for fighting the pandemic. This has been viewed seriously,” stated an order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare).

In a tweet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has warned those not attending COVID duties of action.

