Professor Abdul Kareem is no more

Abdul Kareem | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Erudite English professor and former syndicate member of Karnatak University, Abdul Kareem passed away in Hubballi on Monday night.

Prof. Kareem, 83, had served as English lecturer at Sri Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute in Hubballi, before becoming Principal of Anjuman-e-Islam’s Nehru College in Hubballi. He was also founder-trustee of Sana Educational Charitable Trust.

A man of great simplicity, Prof. Kareem is remembered by his students for his high grade of teaching and ethical values. He wrote extensively for various publications and newspapers. The final rites were held on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the faculty members, students, and other staff held a condolence meeting at Sana Shaheen Independent PU College and Sana Group of Instittutions and mourned his demise.