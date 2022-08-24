Professor Abdul Kareem is no more

Erudite English professor and former syndicate member of Karnatak University, Abdul Kareem passed away in Hubballi on Monday night

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI:
August 24, 2022 03:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Kareem | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Erudite English professor and former syndicate member of Karnatak University, Abdul Kareem passed away in Hubballi on Monday night.

Prof. Kareem, 83, had served as English lecturer at Sri Kadasiddeshwar Arts and H.S. Kotambri Science Institute in Hubballi, before becoming Principal of Anjuman-e-Islam’s Nehru College in Hubballi. He was also founder-trustee of Sana Educational Charitable Trust.

A man of great simplicity, Prof. Kareem is remembered by his students for his high grade of teaching and ethical values. He wrote extensively for various publications and newspapers. The final rites were held on Tuesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the faculty members, students, and other staff held a condolence meeting at Sana Shaheen Independent PU College and Sana Group of Instittutions and mourned his demise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hubli
Karnataka
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app