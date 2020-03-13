‘Prof. Nanjundappa came out with bottom-up approach to ensure integrated development’

When the top-down approach of the government had met with limited success, late D.M. Nanjundappa had come up with the bottom-up approach for ensuring integrated development of the State, according to M.S. Chandakavate.

Delivering a special lecture organised by the Centre for Applied Research in Economics at the Department of Economics of Karnatak University in Dharwad on Thursday, Prof. Chandakavate said that Prof. Nanjundappa’s approach helped in taking the benefits of economic growth to the deprived people in the 1970s.

He said that Prof. Nanjundappa, who headed the High Power Committee for Redressal of Regional Imbalance, was instrumental in designing and implementing decentralised planning in the State.

Recalling Prof. Nanjundappa’s work as Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Planning Board and as Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University, he said that Prof. Nanjundappa was committed to ensuring development with social justice, pro-poor development and development with a humane face. And, he contributed significantly to the development of the State, he said.

Prof. Chandakavate urged students to take lessons from Prof. Nanjundappa’s life and contribute to society.

Delivering a talk on “Financial Inclusion through Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana in India”, N.G. Chachadi termed financial inclusion as a pre-requisite for inclusive growth. He, however, said that financial inclusion had come down during the post-reforms period when compared to the situation in the pre-reforms period.

Presiding over the programme, Chairman of the Department of Economics R.R. Biradar said that the event was aimed at introducing the work culture of Prof. Nanjundappa. Prof. Najundappa was not only a good teacher but he was also a researcher, policy-maker, administrator and a great human being, he said.

B.H. Nagoor welcomed the gathering and introduced the guests.