Karnataka

Production of liquor also banned

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi B. Sharat, who had, on March 15, banned the sale of liquor and ordered for closure of all bars and restaurants as a preventive measure to curb the COVID-19 menace, issued a new order on Monday banning even production, transportation and sale of all types of liquor to further tighten the preventive measures.

Referring to the letter of Deputy Commissioner of Excise that reported that the liquor manufacturing units in the district were functioning as usual and transportation of liquor was going on posing a further threat to public health, the Deputy Commissioner has issued the order. The excise officer also requested the Deputy Commissioner to impose a restriction on even production and transportation of the liquor. The order will be in force till further orders.

