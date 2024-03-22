March 22, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Keeping in mind provision of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Karnataka government has decided to make it mandatory for producers to get prior permission from the local District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) for employing child artists.

Adequate facilities should be provided for continuous progress in education so that the child does not miss out on school lessons and lectures.

The Commissioner of the Labour Department has issued a circular to the Managing Director of Sree Kanteerava Studios Limited, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, Karnataka Media Academy, and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), and others.

Following the recent increase in the number of children-based films, dance, drama, singing and other reality shows on television, the government examined the legal aspects of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Control) Act, 1986.

The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Control) Act, 1986 and Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 prohibit the employment of children below the age of 14 in all employment processes, except for performing work as a child actor, without affecting the child’s right to education.

According to the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Control) Act, 1986, a child who is required to work as an artist may be allowed to work as an artist subject to certain conditions. According to these rules, no child shall be assigned to acting work for more than 5 hours in a day and cannot work for more than 3 hours without rest.

If a child participates in any pro-commercial programme produced by any producer of audio and visual media, the prior permission of the local District Magistrate, where those activities are taking place, should be obtained. In addition, the producer has to give an undertaking to the District Magistrate.

The list of children participating in the programme and permission letter from the parents should be submitted.

Producers should provide facilities necessary for physical and mental well-being of the child. The child should be provided with timely, nutritious food. Protection of the right to education, protection from sexual offences, among other laws, must be followed.

“At least 20% of the total income of the child from the production or programme should be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of the child in a nationalised bank,” according to the order.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce objects

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has objected to some of the provisions. “We are not against rules and regulations, but some rules are tough to follow, and they should be amended,” said N.M.Suresh, President, KFCC.

H.N. Gopalakrishna, Labour Commissioner, told The Hindu, “Instead of implementing these rules abruptly, we will approach this issue holistically. We have decided to create awareness among the stakeholders at the district level through workshops, and then we will take action to implement this effectively. Full-time acting will ruin their education. Letting them get formal education is our concern,” he said.