Producer K.C.N. Chandru passes away

Kannada film producer K.C.N. Chandrashekhar passed away in Bengaluru late on Sunday. He was 69.

His family banner had produced some of the best known Kannada films, including those starring Rajkumar. Some of the blockbusters included “Babruvahana”, “Huliya Halina Mevu”, “Dari Thappida Maga” and “Anta”.He was also a distributor and owned cinema houses.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was chairman of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce thrice and served on several other State- and national-level film bodies.

The producer was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru where he was undergoing treatment. He succumbed to multiple organ failures, according to reports.


