Processions, bike rallies, lectures mark Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Colourful processions, motorcycle rallies by youths, talks, floral tributes to the statue of the ‘Father of Constitution’ marked the birth anniversary celebrations of B.R. Ambedkar across the villages, towns and cities of North Karnataka.

While official functions were held at the distric and taluk headquarters and gram panchayat offices, various organisations took out processions and held programmes separately to pay tribute to the champion of the oppressed classes on Thursday.

Across the region, political leaders including Ministers, MPs and legislators queued up before the statue of Ambedkar to pay floral tributes. Talks were delivered in schools and colleges to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the celebrations in Dharwad, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the Union Government was developing the places related to B.R. Ambedkar as national monuments to inspire the younger generation. The Government had earmarked ₹2,31,000 crore for the overall development of members of Scheduled Castes and Tribes this fiscal, he said.

Mr. Joshi said that while every other country was struggling to retain democracy, Indian democracy remained strong due to the Constitution framed by Dr. Ambedkar.

He said Mahu in Madhya Pradesh where Dr Ambedkar was born, the room in London where he studied, the Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagapur, his residence in Delhi and Chaithya Bhoomi where he was cremated were being developed as national memorials.

Delivering a talk, writer Vithal Vaggan recalled the life and contributions of Ambedkar and said that he had close contact with Shankaranand Shastri, Balawantrao Warale of Dharwad and Balappa Nayak of Haunsabhavi of Hirekerur taluk.

He said a philanthropist from Dharwad, Mudaraddi, had helped Ramabai Ambedkar with financial assistance in the form of loan for running a school on Savadatti Road in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, ZP CEO Suresh Itnal, HDMC Commissioner B Gopalkrishna, Police Commissioner Labhuram, Superintendent of Police Krishnakant and others were present.

A procession of Dr Ambedkar’s portrait was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner’s office to Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha where the birth anniversary celebrations were held.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, various dalit and progressive organisations conducted motorcycle rallies from different points and covered the thoroughfares of the twin cities waving the blue flag. In schools and colleges, floral tributes were paid and the contribution of Dr Ambedkar were remembered.