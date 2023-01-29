Procession, traditional boat racing and cultural performances make Hampi Utsav colourful on the last day

January 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A procession of Mother Bhuvaneshwari with performing artists, traditional boat racing and colourful cultural performances were the major attractions on the last day of Hampi Utsav on Sunday.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh flagged off the procession on the Uddana Veerabhadra Temple premises in the evening. Cultural troupes that arrived from different parts of the State performed throughout the procession displaying the folk and rural traditions specific to their region.

Veeragase, traditional drum playing, Hagaluvesha, Sindhol Dance, Karadi Mela, Samala Vadana, Chilipili Gombe, Koli Dance, Kodava Dance, Kamsale, Chandevadana, Somana Kunita, Lambani Dance, Puravantike, Puja Kunita, Doll Dance, Hulivesha, Garudi Gombe, Yakshagana, Dollu Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Goravara Kunita, Nadi Dwaja and Hakkipikki Dance were part of the procession. The procession passed through Hampi Bazaar to reach the premises of the famous Virupaksheshwara Temple.

Boat racing

Earlier in the day, the Harigolu competition, a race of round-shaped boats, conducted at the historic Kamalapur Lake attracted the crowd. The competition, in which 29 pairs of local fishermen participated, was flagged off by Vijayanagar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao amid traditional drum playing and cheers from the crowd.

There were competitions for men and women. In the men’s category, Ravi and Ramu won the first prize pushing Gopi and Hanumantha to the second and Vijaya and Raju to the third positions.

Of the six pairs enrolled for the competition in the women’s category, N. Nandini and Hanumakka bagged the first prize leaving behind Govindamma and Mannamma and Nandakumari and Bharati in the second and the third positions, respectively. The first, second and third prizes carried a cash award of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively.

Seminar

A seminar on “Hampi Tourism – Possibilities and Opportunities” was also held as part of the Hampi Utsav. Scholars, mainly from Kannada University, Hampi, presented their views on various sub-topics.

Speaking on Hampi Folk and Tourism, Chaluvaraju said that the tradition of cultural pluralism that the historic Hampi practised over the centuries must be part of propagation and promotion in Hampi tourism.

N. Chinnaswamy Sosale, another resource person who spoke on the sub-topic, “Foreign and domestic tourists in Hampi – problems and challenges”, criticised the practice of one-sided information being given to tourists. He said that history distorted with mythology and not the actual one has been predominant in the narrations on Hampi history meant for tourist consumption.

Ramesh Naik, Manja Naik, Y. Somashekhar, H.A. Tippesh and other resource persons spoke on different aspects of Hampi tourism. The seminar was inaugurated by Hampi University Registrar Subbanna Rai. It was presided over by Sa.Chi. Ramesh.

The Hampi Utsav came to an end after colourful cultural performances amid the cheering crowds.