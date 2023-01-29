ADVERTISEMENT

Procession, traditional boat racing and cultural performances make Hampi Utsav colourful on the last day

January 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Local fishermen competing in the traditional boat race organised at Kamalapur Lake, Hampi, on the third and final day of Hampi Utsav 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A foreign tourist enjoying the colourful cultural procession with artists in Hampi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dignitaries, including Ministers Shashikala Jolle and Anand Singh, taking part in the valedictory event on the main dais of the Hampi Utsav in Hampi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A procession of Mother Bhuvaneshwari with performing artists, traditional boat racing and colourful cultural performances were the major attractions on the last day of Hampi Utsav on Sunday.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh flagged off the procession on the Uddana Veerabhadra Temple premises in the evening. Cultural troupes that arrived from different parts of the State performed throughout the procession displaying the folk and rural traditions specific to their region.

Veeragase, traditional drum playing, Hagaluvesha, Sindhol Dance, Karadi Mela, Samala Vadana, Chilipili Gombe, Koli Dance, Kodava Dance, Kamsale, Chandevadana, Somana Kunita, Lambani Dance, Puravantike, Puja Kunita, Doll Dance, Hulivesha, Garudi Gombe, Yakshagana, Dollu Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Goravara Kunita, Nadi Dwaja and Hakkipikki Dance were part of the procession. The procession passed through Hampi Bazaar to reach the premises of the famous Virupaksheshwara Temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boat racing

Earlier in the day, the Harigolu competition, a race of round-shaped boats, conducted at the historic Kamalapur Lake attracted the crowd. The competition, in which 29 pairs of local fishermen participated, was flagged off by Vijayanagar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhoyar Harshal Narayanrao amid traditional drum playing and cheers from the crowd.

There were competitions for men and women. In the men’s category, Ravi and Ramu won the first prize pushing Gopi and Hanumantha to the second and Vijaya and Raju to the third positions.

Of the six pairs enrolled for the competition in the women’s category, N. Nandini and Hanumakka bagged the first prize leaving behind Govindamma and Mannamma and Nandakumari and Bharati in the second and the third positions, respectively. The first, second and third prizes carried a cash award of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively.

Seminar

A seminar on “Hampi Tourism – Possibilities and Opportunities” was also held as part of the Hampi Utsav. Scholars, mainly from Kannada University, Hampi, presented their views on various sub-topics.

Speaking on Hampi Folk and Tourism, Chaluvaraju said that the tradition of cultural pluralism that the historic Hampi practised over the centuries must be part of propagation and promotion in Hampi tourism.

N. Chinnaswamy Sosale, another resource person who spoke on the sub-topic, “Foreign and domestic tourists in Hampi – problems and challenges”, criticised the practice of one-sided information being given to tourists. He said that history distorted with mythology and not the actual one has been predominant in the narrations on Hampi history meant for tourist consumption.

Ramesh Naik, Manja Naik, Y. Somashekhar, H.A. Tippesh and other resource persons spoke on different aspects of Hampi tourism. The seminar was inaugurated by Hampi University Registrar Subbanna Rai. It was presided over by Sa.Chi. Ramesh.

The Hampi Utsav came to an end after colourful cultural performances amid the cheering crowds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US