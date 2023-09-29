Procession taken out to mark Id Milad in Hubballi

September 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Muslims, who put off the Jhulus (Id procession) for a day on account of the idol immersion procession of the Ganesh festival in Hubballi, took out a colourful procession on Friday on account to Id-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

The festival, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, was celebrated with religious fervour in the twin cities on Thursday itself, but the procession was put off as the immersion procession of Ganesh idols was scheduled to take place.

After holding a meeting with the Police commissioner and elders of the community, it was decided to hold the procession on Friday.

The Id procession, accompanied by traditional music bands and also DJ music system, was flagged off from Gausia Madrasa at Islampur in Old Hubballi after the namaz.

Addressing the participants before the start of the procession, the former Minister and administrator of Dar-ul-Uloom Ahle Sunnat Gausia Madrasa said that Prophet Mohammed was an epitome of peace and harmony and his preachings enlightened the world and facilitated establishment of peace in the world.

Terming India as a garden of peace, he said that people of all communities have been living in India harmoniously for centuries and no one will be able to break its unity. On the occasion, the procession committee felicitated Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.

The Id procession, which began from Gausia Madrasa, passed through Bankapur Chowk, Yallapur Oni, Veerapur Oni, Durgad Bail Circle and New English School before concluding at the dargah in Asar Oni.

The procession was led by religious heads Syed Tajuddin Peera, Moulana Neeyaz Alam, Moulana Mohammed Chand, the former MP I.G. Sanadi, Muslim leaders Ashraf Ali, Babajan Mudhol, Nazeer Ahmed Kolkar, Haji Ali Hindasageri, Arif Bhadrapur and several others.

Congress leader Sadanand Danganavar too participated in the procession.

In Dharwad too, a large number of people participated in the Id procession that covered the thoroughfares of the city.