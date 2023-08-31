Procession taken out to mark birth anniversary of Nuliya Chandayya as women sing Vachanas in chorus

August 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Scores of women carrying bundles of Vachanas and singing the Vachanas of 12th century Vachanakaras in chorus took out a procession on the thoroughfares of Hubballi on Thursday.

The event was organised by Mahasharane Gangambike Balaga, Basava Kendra, the women’s wing of Dharwad district unit of Jagatika Lingyat Mahasabha, to mark the birth anniversary of 12th century Sharana Nuliya Chandayya and also to celebrate the significance of Vachana literature.

Flagging off the procession, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, seer of Moorusavir Mutt, recalled the 12th century social revolution led by social reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara).

“The sharanas fought for establishment of an egalitarian society in the 12th century. They wrote Vachanas in simple Kannada to spread the message for the establishment of a society where everyone is treated equally,” he said.

The seer called upon everyone to tread the path shown by the 12th century Sharanas led by Basavanna.

President of the Dharwad district unit of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha Mahanthesh Gongadshettar felicitated the seer on the occasion.

Making the introductory remarks, convenor of Mahasharane Gangambike Balaga Sneha Bhusanur spoke about the contribution of Nuliya Chandayya. She said that the concept of Dasoha (mass feeding) with work was given to the world by the Sharanas.

Beginning from Moorusavir Mutt premises, the procession in which children dressed as various Sharanas took part, passed through the thoroughfares of the city, including Koppikar Road, Lamington Road, Kittur Chennamma Circle, before concluding at Indira Glass House.

A former bank official K.S. Inmati dressed as Basaveshwara rode on horseback throughout the procession.

Office-bearers of various organisations following Basava philosophy, including G.B. Halyal, Prakash Munoli, Shashidhar Karaveershettar, Mangala Naravani, Dakshayani Koliwad, Basavaraj Lingashettar, led the procession.

