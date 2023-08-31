HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Procession taken out to mark birth anniversary of Nuliya Chandayya as women sing Vachanas in chorus

August 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Scores of women carrying bundles of Vachanas during a procession in Hubballi on Thursday.

Scores of women carrying bundles of Vachanas during a procession in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Scores of women carrying bundles of Vachanas and singing the Vachanas of 12th century Vachanakaras in chorus took out a procession on the thoroughfares of Hubballi on Thursday.

The event was organised by Mahasharane Gangambike Balaga, Basava Kendra, the women’s wing of Dharwad district unit of Jagatika Lingyat Mahasabha, to mark the birth anniversary of 12th century Sharana Nuliya Chandayya and also to celebrate the significance of Vachana literature.

Flagging off the procession, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, seer of Moorusavir Mutt, recalled the 12th century social revolution led by social reformer Basavanna (Basaveshwara).

“The sharanas fought for establishment of an egalitarian society in the 12th century. They wrote Vachanas in simple Kannada to spread the message for the establishment of a society where everyone is treated equally,” he said.

The seer called upon everyone to tread the path shown by the 12th century Sharanas led by Basavanna.

President of the Dharwad district unit of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha Mahanthesh Gongadshettar felicitated the seer on the occasion.

Making the introductory remarks, convenor of Mahasharane Gangambike Balaga Sneha Bhusanur spoke about the contribution of Nuliya Chandayya. She said that the concept of Dasoha (mass feeding) with work was given to the world by the Sharanas.

Beginning from Moorusavir Mutt premises, the procession in which children dressed as various Sharanas took part, passed through the thoroughfares of the city, including Koppikar Road, Lamington Road, Kittur Chennamma Circle, before concluding at Indira Glass House.

A former bank official K.S. Inmati dressed as Basaveshwara rode on horseback throughout the procession.

Office-bearers of various organisations following Basava philosophy, including G.B. Halyal, Prakash Munoli, Shashidhar Karaveershettar, Mangala Naravani, Dakshayani Koliwad, Basavaraj Lingashettar, led the procession.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.