Procession taken out in support of Shivalinge Gowda

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 22, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people took out a procession in Arsikere on Monday, assuring their support to JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda.

Along the procession, they raised slogans praising Mr. Gowda and criticising N.R. Santhosh, a BJP leader, who recently staged a protest along with his supporters against Mr. Gowda. During the rally, BJP leaders raised allegations of corruption against the MLA. In order to counter the allegations, the supporters of the MLA organized the event.

The procession began at Ayyappa Swamy Temple and concluded at a vacant ground next to Anant International School where the public meeting was organized.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the participants did not carry any flag symbolizing the JD(S) party. Nor, the speakers did mention the party in the programme. The MLA has maintained a distance with the party in the recent days.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gowda said he had worked hard for the development of the constituency. “I got political support from my people in the constituency. And, I used the same to bring development projects to the constituency. The baseless allegations of the BJP leaders hurt me. I am thankful to people who have stood by me,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Former Hassan ZP vice president Bili Chowdaiah, said the large gathering of people showed how MLA had been popular because of his pro-people works. “The opponents are engaged in making false allegations and instigating violence in the constituency,” he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
political parties
demonstration
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app