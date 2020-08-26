Process to pay one-time financial aidto workers simplified, says Minister

HUBBALLI

26 August 2020 20:01 IST

‘80 % industries have resumed operations; 75 % workers have returned to work’

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar has said that the process of disbursing one-time financial assistance of ₹ 5,000 to workers affected by the COVID-19-induced lockdown has been simplified now and the amount is being directly credited to bank accounts of workers.

Chairing a review meeting in Gadag on Wednesday, Mr. Hebbar said that, after lockdown restrictions were relaxed, 80 % of industries had resumed operations now and already, 75 % of workers have returned to work

The Minister said that while although assistance extended to workers was not sufficient, the Labour Department was making every effort to ensure the welfare of the working class. Assistance worth ₹ 1,140 crore in the form of food and health kits and accommodation had been provided to 18 lakh workers in the State, he said.

Mr. Hebbar said that the State government had spent the highest funds in the country for the welfare of workers. “There are nearly 27 lakh workers in the organised sector and 85 lakh workers in the unorganised sector in the State. All efforts are being made to extend all necessary help to them,” he said.

The Minister said that steps were being taken to fill vacant posts in the Labour Department and modernisation work had been taken up to transform the department through technology upgradation and other initiatives.

Skill centre

Mr. Hebbar directed the officials to set up a skill development centre at the community hall of the Labour Welfare Board at Gandhi Nagar in Gadag-Betageri. He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to identify land for constructing a hostel for migrant workers in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour of Belagavi Division Venkatesh Sindihatti told the meeting that there were 25,080 construction workers in Gadag district and the financial assistance of ₹ 5,000 had already been credited to their bank accounts. A total of 3,239 applications from washermen and barbers had been received in the district and of them, 2,528 beneficiaries had already been extended a total assistance of ₹ 1.26 crore, he said.

After the meeting, Mr. Hebbar distributed cheques of assistance to workers of various sectors. Deputy Commissioner M. Sundaresh Babu and others were present.

Medicine

Later, addressing presspersons, Mr. Hebbar said that there was no shortage of medicine in ESI Clinics and Hospitals in the State. “Medicine worth crores of rupees have been supplied to all ESI Clinics and Hospitals in all the districts. As many as 150 doctors have been appointed to ESI Hospitals to solve the problem of shortage of doctors. And, priority has been given to ESI Hospitals in North Karnataka,” he said.

To a query, he clarified that out of the ₹ 10,900 crore to be paid to sugarcane farmers in the State, ₹ 10,736 crore had been paid already. And, the balance amount would be paid soon, he said.