Process on to revive MPM

01 July 2020 22:52 IST

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the State government has launched the process to revive Mysore Paper Mills (MPM), a public sector undertaking, in Bhadravati.

During his visit to Bhadravati on Wednesday, Mr. Shettar said that the government would re-start MPM. The State Cabinet had already decided to retain forest land, meant for raising captive pulpwood, with MPM. This would be a major step towards revamping the unit. The government would make efforts to bring in private investors to re-start production, he said. Earlier, there was a proposal to withdraw forest land leased to MPM after production came to a halt.

Mr. Shettar, earlier in the day, interacted with industrialists at Devatikoppa Industrial Area in Shivamogga.

The State government had taken steps to help industries that had suffered during the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced a package for the industrial sector. The government would provide benefits of the package to the State’s industries, he said.