Process on to revive MPM

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said that the State government has launched the process to revive Mysore Paper Mills (MPM), a public sector undertaking, in Bhadravati.
During his visit to Bhadravati on Wednesday, Mr. Shettar said that the government would re-start MPM. The State Cabinet had already decided to retain forest land, meant for raising captive pulpwood, with MPM. This would be a major step towards revamping the unit. The government would make efforts to bring in private investors to re-start production, he said. Earlier, there was a proposal to withdraw forest land leased to MPM after production came to a halt.
Mr. Shettar, earlier in the day, interacted with industrialists at Devatikoppa Industrial Area in Shivamogga.
The State government had taken steps to help industries that had suffered during the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced a package for the industrial sector. The government would provide benefits of the package to the State’s industries, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath