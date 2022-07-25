Process of political appointments to boards and corporations begins

In less than a fortnight after chiefs of 52 boards and corporations were removed, the process of appointment of fresh faces commenced on Monday.

The orders were issued by respective departments by Monday evening, and heads of 21 boards and corporations have been appointed. The move is being interpreted as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in Delhi on a two-day official trip, to have received a green signal to go ahead with the appointment.

This being the election year, the appointment to boards and corporations was seen as a crucial step in keeping the party workers and leaders in goodstead.