Process of filing papers begins; poll code to remain only in Hunsur

The process of filing nominations for the byelection to Hunsur Assembly constituency in Mysuru district began on Monday with the office of the District Election Officer and the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru announcing the schedule. The by-election is slated to be held on December 5. The last date for filing nomination is November 18.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar clarified here on Monday that the model code of conduct will be confined only to Hunsur constituency and not the entire district.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 19 and last date of withdrawal is November 21. Counting of votes will take place on December 9.

A total of 2,26,920 voters, including 1,14,146 male and 1,12,770 female, will be casting their votes in 274 polling booths. The constituency has around 2,235 voters with disabilities.

The announcement of the schedule has led to the launch of the control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s office (1077); at the Assistant Commissioner’s office, Hunsur (08222-252073); and at the Hunsur taluk office (08222-252040). Until the completion of by-poll, the helpline 1950 will be working 24 x 7.

Mr. Sankar said at a press conference that electronic voting machines and VVPATs had been kept at the Hunsur City Municipal Council office building under police vigil with round-the-clock camera surveillance. The general election observer will be taking charge on November 18 and the expenditure observer on November 20.

Mr. Sankar said the poll code of conduct will be confined to Hunsur and checking of vehicles for the violations will be done randomly at the check-posts besides the assigned teams. People carrying cash above ₹50,000 are supposed to specify the source of money and if necessary with supportive documents.

The Deputy Commissioner said the repair of anganwadi centres and government schools damaged in the recent floods in Hunsur taluk will be taken up immediately in view of the by-poll. Many such schools will be housing the polling booths. Each one of them will get ₹2 lakh for the repair and the MCC does not apply for these works, he clarified. Banks have been asked to report unusual transactions in the constituency.

Mr. Sankar said he would be seeking a clarification from the Election Commission on whether the poll code applies to holding of district-level KDP meetings in Mysuru.

To a question on the voters losing records in Hunsur floods, Mr. Sankar said he had received information that about 250 persons had lost their Aadhaar card but he has not received any complaint about people losing voter ID cards in the floods. If such is the case, steps will be taken to provide them alternative proof of identity.

Poovitha, IAS officer, has taken over as the Assistant Commissioner of Hunsur and she will be the returning officer for the bypoll.

Superintendent of Police Rhyshanth said six check-posts have been set up for the enforcement of poll code. “If there are any unlawful activities in areas other than Hunsur such as in the bordering villages of neighbouring Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar and are linked to the by-poll, we can book cases even if it is out of the poll code area,” he added.