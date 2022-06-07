‘Process of appointment of Lokayukta is underway’

The appointment to the post of Lokayukta is under active consideration of the State authorities, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the High Court of Karnataka told a litigant on Tuesday during the hearing on a PIL petition complaining about the post being left vacant for about four months.

Pointing out that the process of appointment of Lokayukta also involves the Chief Minister and the Chief Justice, among others, and that there is no requirement of a PIL plea on the issue as the appointment process is underway, the Chief Justice said during the hearing of a PIL petition before a Division Bench, also consisting of Justice Ashok S. Kinagi.

However, petitioner Umapathi S., a city-based advocate, told the Bench that the petition may be kept pending till the government notifies the appointment of a new person to the post while pointing out that the post is vacant since January 28, 2022.

The petitioner has also pointed out that not appointing Lokayukta has impacted the rights of the citizens in complaining about corruption and maladministration, besides impacting the old complaints that require inquiry and adjudication by the Lokayukta under the Karnataka Lokayukta (KL) Act, 1984.

As per the KL Act, the Governor will have to appoint Lokayukta on the advice tendered by the Chief Minister in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, the Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

A person who has held the office of a judge of the Supreme Court or that of the Chief Justice of a High Court can be appointed as Lokayukta as per the provisions of the KL Act.