Process may take a week or a month: Ramesh Kumar

“The process (of deciding on the resignations of rebel Congress and JD-S legislators) may take a week or a month, depending on the questions asked and the cooperation that they give,” Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar said on Thursday.

“I am not for or against anybody. I will have to ask the Deputy Speaker to sit in the chair during afternoon sessions and hear the legislators,” Mr. Ramesh Kumar told presspersons here after meeting the 10 rebel legislators. In other States, he pointed out, the process of both resignations and disqualification proceedings have dragged on for years.”

Regarding the Supreme Court directions, he said, “Whatever was asked for me to do forthwith, I have done them forthwith.” Acknowledging that the legislators urged him to accept their resignations during the nearly hour-long meeting, he said, “I do not want to commit mistakes. I have said no to their requests.” He said, “Should I have done in lightning speed? For whom should I do? Should I not respect the rules, the Constitution, and people?”

Turning his ire at the rebel legislators, he said, “I’m delaying because I love this land. I cannot be acting in haste because I have to convince myself. They (rebels) have misused the noble constitutional functionary by approaching the Governor. Should they go to the Supreme Court to meet me? It is just not accepting or rejecting resignations.” He said, “What has happened in Karnataka is a continuation of defection being a national malady as expressed in Parliament.”

‘In a fix’

What should take pre-eminence: disqualification proceedings against the rebel legislators or accepting their resignations? Mr. Ramesh Kumar said, “I am in a fix. If the resignations are accepted, proceedings of disqualification get nullified. If disqualified, the legislators cannot enter the House for the rest of its term.”