Proceedings against Ajay Hilori in IMA case subject to Karnataka HC order

Bengaluru

30 April 2021 23:31 IST

The High Court of Karnataka has said that any further proceedings against IPS officer Ajay Hilori in criminal cases registered against the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group of companies is subject to the outcome of the petition filed by him challenging the legality of the proceedings.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed this interim order on the petition filed by Mr. Hilori and adjourned further hearing till June 4 while observing that the matter required deeper consideration.

Mr. Hilori has questioned the legality of the Government Order of September 2020 granting sanction for his prosecution for IPC offence, the chargesheet filed by the CBI in October 2020 for IPC offence, the cognisance of offences under IPC taken by the special court for CBI cases in November 2020, the sanction granted in January 2020 for conducting investigation against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the FIR registered against him in February 2020 in this regard.

It was contended by Mr. Hilori’s counsel during the hearing that the proceedings before the trial court and the FIR were required to be stayed as the High Court had, on April 5, already quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against another IPS office, Hemanth Nimbalkar, in the IMA case, in which Mr. Hilori is also facing charges.

It was argued on behalf of Mr. Hilori that the High Court had already declared that sanctions granted by the government, the chargesheet filed by the CBI for IPC offence, and the FIR in the corruption case as contrary to the provisions of the law in Mr. Nimbalkar’s case.

However, the counsel for the CBI said the investigating agency would shortly approach the Supreme Court challenging the court’s judgment in Mr. Nimbalkar’s case.